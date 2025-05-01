Bodies of 3 girls who went missing while fishing in Omaha found in Missouri River

The bodies of three girls who went missing in the Missouri River have been recovered, Nebraska officials said Wednesday.

The three girls, identified by CBS affiliate KMTV as Lah Tray Moo, Lainana Green and Eh Cress Moo, went missing two weeks ago. Eh Cress Moo was Lah Tray Moo's niece, KMTV reported.

The girls were reported missing on April 15, while fishing in the river, KMTV said.

The Omaha Fire Department said its special operations team had worked alongside local and state agencies, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to find and identify the girls. Boats, drones, sonar equipment and helicopters were used to search the area, KMTV reported. The search turned into a recovery mission on April 16, KMTV said.

The body of Lah Tray Moo was found over the weekend, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, which includes Omaha, said on social media. A fisherman spotted the remains, KMTV reported, and kept them from floating away until police arrived.

Aerial view of Omaha, Nebraska and Missouri River. Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The bodies of Lainana Green and Eh Cress Moo were found on Tuesday morning, KMTV reported.

"We extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of these girls," the fire department said in a statement on social media. "The loss of these young lives has touched our entire community, and our hearts continue to be with you now and in the days ahead."

Lainana Green's aunt, Nichelle Griffy, told KMTV that the two families are leaning on each other and are "relieved that we have all three girls physically now."

The Missouri River is the longest river in the United States. It is usually between 10 and 20 feet deep in Omaha, according to the United States Geological Survey.