Minnesota State Fair brings back accessible bathrooms, expands options

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The State Fair is in full swing and Minnesotans are flocking to the fairgrounds.

For the second year in a row, a mobile bathroom is returning to the fair with the aim of making the Great Minnesota Get-Together accessible for all.

If you're spending any time at the State Fair a bathroom break is inevitable, but up until last year, there were some families who might not come to the fair for that very reason. Momentum Refresh is providing an accessible restroom and universal changing station at the fair and it went over so well, they're back again this year.

"We are back again and happy to be here," senior director Qumi Kimble said.

The mobile unit is the first of its kind. A traveling accessible bathroom fitted with a wheelchair lift, adult-sized changing table, hoist for transfers and more.

"It's life-changing for so many," Kimble said. "I could go on and on with the stories."

Stories like Sarah St. Louis and her son, Ezra, who after years of advocacy helped make this moment possible.

"It was such a success. And so many more people got to go to the fair and stay all day because they had a safe, sanitary and dignified place to meet their needs. And so the State Fair was like, 'We are doing this again,'" St. Louis said.

Not only that, but the fair is expanding its bathroom accessibility by adding another adult-sized changing table at the Care and Assistance building.

This year, St. Louis is hoping to spread the word.

"We had caught a family changing behind a building. We said, 'No, no, you can go to the Momentum Refresh,'" St. Louis said. "And they were like, 'What?' And so it was really exciting to be able to let people know that they have options at the State Fair. It's supposed to be the Great Minnesota Get-Together, and we should be able to do it together."

And now they are.

"We've got it here and we're here for you," Kimble said.

Momentum Refresh will be at the fair every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Labor Day.

You can find Momentum Refresh at the intersection of Cosgrove Street and Lee Avenue, behind Giggles' Campfire Grill.