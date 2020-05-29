Watch live: Minnesota governor Tim Walz addresses Twin Cities unrest

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is addressing the state's response to the unrest that flared in the Twin Cities for a third day overnight. The press conference is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET/ 10:30 a.m. CT.

Fires, looting and violence stemmed from outrage over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man seen on video begging for air as an officer pressed his knee into his neck. Walz on Thursday called in the National Guard to Minneapolis and declared a peacetime emergency.

How to watch Governor Tim Walz's press conference today

What: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is holding a new conference

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is holding a new conference Date: Friday, May 29, 2020

Friday, May 29, 2020 Time: 11:30 a.m. ET/10:30 a.m. CT

11:30 a.m. ET/10:30 a.m. CT Location: St. Paul, Minnesota

St. Paul, Minnesota Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device



Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: CBSNews.com's live blog for updates

Overnight, protesters torched the police station where the four officers involved worked. All have been fired, but state and federal prosecutors say they are awaiting investigations before making a charging decision.

Walz, a Democrat, and other officials have made impassioned calls for calm. On Thursday, Walz tweeted a call to "rebuild the city, rebuild our justice system, and rebuild the relationship between law enforcement and those they're charged to protect."

"George Floyd's death should lead to justice and systemic change, not more death and destruction," Walz said.