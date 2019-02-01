En Tiempo Real: Gastan millones en uniformes para 135 escoltas
Manufacturer had scaled back planned factory, but reversed itself after chairman spoke with President Donald Trump
Woman who photobombed Golden Globes as brand ambassador says Fiji Water exploited her image without permission
Sismo de magnitud 6.5 en Chiapas se siente en la CDMX
Booker announced that he was running for president Friday morning, the first day of Black History Month
The lifelong Democrat tells "60 Minutes" both parties are not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people
A private company has set off a revolution in space by launching hundreds of small satellites, enough to photograph the entire landmass of the Earth every day
It was completely legal and it won them millions. Jon Wertheim reports on how Jerry Selbee and his wife Marge used "basic arithmetic" to crack the code on certain lottery games
House Democrats have been stonewalled over the last two years when it came to subpoenas on various Trump administration dealings. But now Democrats have the majority, and Elijah Cummings plans to make the most of it
Scott Pelley reports on the developments in artificial intelligence brought about by venture capitalist Kai-Fu Lee's investments and China's effort to dominate the AI field
A social worker tried to tell him about "career alternatives" after he lost his sight, but Chris Downey wasn't about to stop being an architect
The youngest woman ever elected to Congress tells "60 Minutes" she thinks President Trump is racist and responds to criticisms she could be pushing the Democratic Party too far to the left
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi seized control of Egypt in the wake of an uprising against Mohamed Morsi's autocratic regime. Since then, Sisi's regime has imprisoned opponents and killed protesters
Marshall Medoff unveils to "60 Minutes" his innovative method of turning plant life into fuel and other useful products
Millions of people in the Northeast face another day of dangerous cold from the deadly polar vortex, as the Midwest deals with the lingering effects of the frigid blast. At least 20 deaths are connected to the weather. Dramatic warming is ahead before another brutal winter system is expected to sweep across the country next week. Adriana Diaz reports.
The Patriots quarterback told Steve Kroft how far he could throw a spiral — and which great NFL quarterbacks he wanted to emulate.
Sexual assault at three prestigious U.S. military academies spiked 50 percent in the past school year, a new Pentagon report indicates. An estimated 747 Air Force Academy cadets and Naval Academy midshipmen told an anonymous survey they were sexually assaulted in the last academic year -- up from 507 three years earlier. Norah O’Donnell reports.
Another Democrat is ready to challenge President Trump in 2020. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is now the fifth official candidate, while three others have formed exploratory committees. Ed O’Keefe reports.
Sunday's Super Bowl in Atlanta will be the ninth big game for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the first for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Goff is 24 years old, the same age that Brady was in his first Super Bowl 17 years ago. CBS News special correspondent and CBS Sports anchor James Brown joins "CBS This Morning" from Atlanta to preview the upcoming matchup.
The New Jersey senator announced his presidential campaign with a tweet and emailed video to supporters
From elected leaders to immigrants, many of the voices represented Tuesday are women
"I went in the seats, trying to find out how much money we had to our name ... we scraped up $3.89 for a Happy Meal for my 4-year-old"
The White House and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement Friday morning
Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman faces drug and murder conspiracy charges and could face life in prison if convicted; the jury is expected to begin deliberations Monday
Parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast haven't been this cold in decades — if ever
Todo En Uno: Sismo de magnitud 6.5 en Chiapas