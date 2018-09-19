Millie Bobby Brown says Drake gives her dating advice

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown said that she and Drake are good friends. The actress talked to Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the Emmys and said that the "In My Feelings" rapper is a "great role model" to her.

She said, "I love him. I met him in Australia, and he's honestly so fantastic." Brown said the two are in regular contact, adding, "We just texted each other the other day and he was like, 'I miss you so much,' and I was like, 'I miss you more.' He's great."

Brown is 14 and Drake is 31.

Brown even said that Drake offers her dating advice, saying that the two talk "about boys" and that he "helps me." Drake is rumored to have a child with a porn star.

It's possible that the two might connect over child stardom. Drake gained fame while on Canadian teen drama "Degrassi" in the early 2000s.

Recently, Drake was in the news after he paid a surprise visit to a young patient awaiting a heart transplant. Sofia Sanchez, an 11-year-old girl, was surprised by her idol, Drake, after she did the "Kiki Challenge." Just a few days later, she learned that she would get a life-saving gift — a new heart.