Mike Pompeo and Steven Mnuchin take questions after John Bolton's abrupt ouster

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke to reporters Tuesday to announce a presidential executive order to give the president more latitude to impose sanctions to combat terrorism, but it was the person not at the podium Tuesday who garnered the most attention.

Shortly after the White House announced a briefing with Pompeo, Mnuchin and John Bolton, the president announced Bolton was out as national security adviser. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told a handful of reporters Tuesday that the president and Bolton disagreed on a variety of issues, and the president asked for Bolton's resignation Monday night. But Bolton insists he offered his explanation.

"The president's entitled to the staff that he wants," Pompeo told reporters in the briefing room.

Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter that he had asked Bolton to resign on Monday evening.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore ... I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week," Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.

Bolton said in his own tweet that he offered to resign Monday: "I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow.'"

The former national security adviser had clashed with Pompeo over recent U.S. negotiations with the Taliban to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

But Grisham insisted the president and Bolton differed on many issues, and the Taliban invite wasn't the breaking point.