Mikaela Shiffrin wins record-tying 6th overall World Cup skiing title

Mikaela Shiffrin secured a record-tying sixth women's overall World Cup skiing title by holding off a challenge from emerging German rival Emma Aicher in the final race of the season Wednesday in Norway.

Shiffrin needed only to finish in the top 15 of a giant slalom and the American standout secured that before Aicher even began her second run.

The 31-year-old American matched Austrian downhill great Annemarie Moser-Pröll, who won her six titles in the 1970s.

Moser-Pröll won five straight titles from 1971-75 then a sixth in 1979. Shiffrin won three straight from 2017-19, then back-to-back titles in 2022 and '23.

Lindsey Vonn is third on the women's list with four overall titles.

Marcel Hirscher leads the men's list with eight overall titles.

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's giant slalom race, at the Lillehammer World Cup Finals, in Hafjell, Norway, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Marco Trovati / AP

It's been another stellar season for Shiffrin, who claimed the third Olympic gold of her career by dominating the slalom at the Milan Cortina Games.

Shiffrin also won nine of the 10 World Cup slaloms this season and has a record 110 victories across all disciplines - by far the most in the World Cup by any man or woman. Ingemar Stenmark is next best with 86 wins in the 1970s and '80s.

Last month, Shiffrin told CBS News that winning her third Olympic gold medal "does feel different."

"Every single experience has been wildly different," the 30-year-old said, reflecting on her Olympic career that now includes four total medals.

Shiffrin's father, Jeff Shiffrin, unexpectedly died in 2020 at the age of 65.

Her win in the women's slalom is the first time Shiffrin has won an Olympic medal since his death.

"Winning an Olympic medal without him here was terrifying to me before I knew that it was. In Beijing, I didn't know I was scared of that," Shiffrin admitted.