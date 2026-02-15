Mikaela Shiffrin fails to make the podium in women's giant slalom as Olympic drought continues

Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic drought continues after she missed the podium of the Milano Cortina Games women's giant slalom on Sunday, finishing in 11th place.

The U.S. standout had a combined time of 2:14.42. Her runs were clean but just not quick enough to challenge for a podium spot. She didn't show any outward signs of disappointment after her second run, blowing out her cheeks and waving to the fans in the grandstand with both hands.

Mikaela Shiffrin of Team USA competes during the Women's Giant Slalom at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on Feb. 15, 2026, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Christophe Pallot / Agence Zoom / Getty Images

The 30-year-old, who is the winningest athlete on the World Cup circuit, has now failed to win a medal in eight straight Olympic events since the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang.

Italy's Federica Brignone took home the top prize, her second gold medal of these Games and her fifth medal overall. Remarkably, it was a split silver medal after Sweden's Sara Hector and Norway's Thea Stjernesund posted the same time in both the first and second runs.

After Brignone crossed the line to loud cheers from the home crowd, Hector and Stjernesund ran into the finish area and bowed down to the champion to a backdrop of chants of "Fede" from fans.

Italian gold medalist Federica Brignone is congratulated by Thea Louise Stjernesund, of Norway, and Sara Hector, of Sweden, at the Women's Giant Slalom at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

"That was, like, the greatest show of GS skiing that we've had in a really long time," Shiffrin said. "And to do it, you know, at the Olympics where people actually have eyes on the sport. Federica skied incredible. That was so cool to watch."

Redemption for Shiffrin, who came in fourth place with teammate Breezy Johnston in the women's team combined event on Thursday, could come at her best event — the slalom — on Wednesday.