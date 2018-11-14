Making his mark: Lisbon street artist Vhils

Instead of a paintbrush, Alexandre Farto uses drills and jackhammers to create large-scale public art that exposes layers of a city's history. Once seen as a vandal known by his tag, Vhils, he has fueled the flourishing street art scene in his native Lisbon, Portugal, where murals have added a colorful touch to the otherwise overlooked or mundane, and he has transformed buildings in cities around the world by exposing layers of history. Seth Doane reports.