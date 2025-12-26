Mickey Lee, former "Big Brother" contestant, died on Christmas, family says

Mickey Lee, a former "Big Brother" houseguest known for her vibrant personality and bold gameplay, has died, her family announced in a social media post shared Friday. She was 35.

"With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening," the statement posted to Lee's official Instagram account said. Her family said Lee "captured the hearts of audiences nationwide" during her appearance on "Big Brother" and will be remembered for the joy she brought to fans and loved ones.

Earlier this month, Lee's family and supporters launched a GoFundMe campaign after she suffered a series of cardiac arrests tied to complications from the flu. At the time, the fundraiser said Lee was in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition, surrounded by loved ones and medical professionals.

TV personality Mickey Lee attends CBS Atlanta Fest on Sept. 16, 2025. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The fundraising page described the situation as a sudden health crisis that placed significant emotional and financial strain on Lee and her family, citing mounting hospital and ongoing care costs.

Lee became one of the most talked-about contestants on "Big Brother" Season 27, where viewers connected with her authenticity, strength, and competitive spirit. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, but living in Atlanta, she was known outside the show as an event curator and creative professional.

Lee's family said she formed genuine connections both on and off screen and left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike.

"She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many," the family wrote.

No additional details about her death were released.