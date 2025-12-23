Big Brother alum Mickey Lee hospitalized in critical condition after cardiac arrests

Mickey Lee, a former Big Brother houseguest known for her vibrant personality and bold gameplay, is recovering in intensive care after suffering a series of cardiac arrests tied to complications from the flu, according to a fundraising appeal shared by her family and supporters.

Lee, who appeared on Big Brother Season 27, is currently in the ICU and listed in critical but stable condition. Supporters say medical professionals and loved ones have surrounded her as she continues to receive intensive treatment.

Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and now based in Atlanta, Lee built a strong following during her time on the CBS reality competition, where she stood out for her strategic approach, authenticity, and high energy. Outside of television, she is known as an event curator and creative professional in Atlanta's cultural scene.

According to the fundraiser, Lee's sudden medical emergency has placed significant emotional and financial strain on her family, with mounting hospital bills and anticipated long-term recovery needs. Funds raised will go toward medical expenses not fully covered by insurance, ICU and specialist care, rehabilitation, and travel and lodging costs for family members supporting her recovery.

Friends and fans have taken to social media to express support, describing Lee as resilient, generous, and deeply loved within both the Big Brother community and Atlanta's creative circles.

Supporters say the road ahead will be long, but remain hopeful as Lee continues to fight and stabilize under medical care.