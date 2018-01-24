Lawmakers call for Michigan State University president to resign over Larry Nassar case

LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan lawmakers voted overwhelmingly Wednesday for a resolution seeking the ouster of Michigan State University's president over allegations that the school missed chances to stop sports doctor Larry Nassar from sexually assaulting girls and women. The state House approved the nonbinding measure hours after Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

The resolution says legislators have "lost confidence" in President Lou Anna Simon's ability to lead a transparent investigation, to implement changes, to protect students and to lead the university. It calls for her to resign or be fired by Michigan State's governing board.

The board so far has stood behind Simon, while awaiting a review by Michigan's attorney general. The NCAA is conducting its own review.

BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

Michigan State University said Wednesday that Nassar's prison sentence is an "important step toward justice." University spokesman Jason Cody said the crimes were "horrific and repugnant."

Earlier Wednesday, the CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee announced an independent investigation intended to determine how the sexual abuse attributed to Nassar could have gone on as long as it did. Scott Blackmun said the third-party investigation will attempt to determine "who knew what and when" when it comes to Nassar.

At his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said it was her "honor and privilege" to sentence Nassar.

"You do not deserve to walk outside a prison ever again," she said as Nassar stood in the courtroom. "You have done nothing to control those urges and anywhere you walk, destruction will occur to those most vulnerable."

She called Nassar's actions "precise, calculated, manipulative, devious, despicable."

Nassar was sentenced following the riveting statements of more than 150 victims. The judge's decision came on the seventh day of a remarkable hearing that gave girls, young women and their parents a chance to confront Nassar in court.

Speaking before his sentencing, Nassar said the words of those who have spoken over the last several days have shaken him to his core.

"I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days," he said.

He also said there are no words that describe "the depth and breadth of how sorry I am."

Moments later, Aquilina said, "I just signed your death warrant."

"I find that you don't get it -- that you're a danger. You remain a danger," she said.