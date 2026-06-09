Michigan court overturns man's conviction in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

The Michigan Court of Appeals on Tuesday overturned a conviction against a man in connection with the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Joseph Morrison was found guilty and sentenced in 2022 after prosecutors argued that he provided material support for a terroristic act as a member of the Wolverine Watchmen. Morrison, as well as Pete Musico and Paul Bellar, were accused of holding gun drills in Jackson County with Adam Fox, who played a key role in the plot.

Fox and co-leader Barry Croft Jr. were convicted and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

On Tuesday, the court reversed Morrison's conviction in a 3-0 ruling, stating that kidnapping is not an underlying violent felony that supports a conviction under the state's terrorism law.

Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel called the ruling "completely and irredeemably nonsensical, outrageous and irresponsible" and vowed to appeal the decision.

"This wasn't an abstract or peaceful kidnapping case. The evidence presented at trial explicitly proved a considered and coordinated plan among these men to kidnap and brutally murder the Governor, killing as many members of law enforcement and residents of the community as necessary along the way. Kidnapping is violent and it is a felony," Nessel said.

The Democratic governor was never physically harmed. Undercover FBI agents and informants were inside Fox's group for months, and the scheme was broken up with 14 arrests in October 2020.

The overall investigation produced mixed results for state and federal prosecutors. Five of the 14 men were acquitted at trial. In September 2023, a jury acquitted three men, twin brothers William and Michael Null, and Eric Molitor. The men were found not guilty of providing support for a terrorist act and a weapon charge. They were the last of 14 men to face charges in state or federal court. Nine were convicted and now five have been cleared.