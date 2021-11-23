Blue Origin to launch Alan Shepard's daughter and GMA's Michael Strahan to space

The third crewed flight of Blue Origin's New Shepard suborbital spacecraft will launch December 9 with a crew of six, including a network morning anchor and the eldest daughter of Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American in space, the company announced Tuesday.

Michael Strahan of ABC's "Good Morning America" and Laura Shepard Churchley will fly as guests of Blue Origin, joining four paying customers: philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Lane Ventures founder Lane Bess and his son, Cameron.

A New Shepard spacecraft blasting off from Blue Origin's Van Horn, Texas, launch site to kick off a 10-minute up-and-down ride to space. Blue Origin

Owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin named its sub-orbital spacecraft and rocket after the late Alan Shepard, who blasted off on a sub-orbital up-and-down flight in NASA's Freedom 7 capsule on May 5, 1961. He was the second man to fly in space after cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, and the first American to do so.

Shepard went on to become the fifth man to walk on the moon as commander of the Apollo 14 mission in 1971. His daughter Laura, now 74, serves as chair of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation Board of Trustees, which raises funds and provides mentoring for college students and STEM scholars.

“An original Shepard will fly on the New Shepard.” Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of the first American in space, will embark on her own journey to space on board #NewShepard on December 9. pic.twitter.com/vQfzTKo1ze — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) November 23, 2021

Strahan, a former professional football player and co-anchor of "Good Morning America," will become the first representative of a news organization to fly in space.

All six crew members will strap into a New Shepard capsule on December 9 at Blue Origin's launch site near remote Van Horn, Texas. It will be the third New Shepard flight carrying a crew, the company's sixth flight this year and the first carrying a full complement of six crew members.

The crew of Blue Origin's 19th New Shepard flight (top row, left to right): Lane Bess, Cameron Bess, Evan Dick; (bottom row, left to right): Dylan Taylor, Laura Shepard Churchley, Michael Strahan. Blue Origin

The New Shepard spacecraft is designed to carry passengers just above 62 miles, the internationally recognized "boundary" between the discernible atmosphere and space. As the spacecraft arcs up to the top of its trajectory and starts back down, the crew will experience three to four minutes of weightlessness.

Blue Origin is competing with Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic for passengers willing and able to pay upwards of $500,000 a ticket to experience the absence of gravity and panoramic views of Earth from the lower reaches of space.

Virgin Galactic has launched four piloted flights of its VSS Unity spaceplane, carrying Branson and company pilots and engineers to altitudes just above 50 miles, the boundary recognized by NASA and the FAA. Commercial flights are expected to start next year.

Blue Origin's first piloted flight, carrying Bezos and three passengers, came in July, followed by a flight in October that carried "Star Trek" actor William Shatner along with a company executive and two paying customers.

Overall, 601 individuals have flown in space. That includes 29 on suborbital spaceflights aboard the X-15 rocket plane, a privately developed spaceplane known as SpaceShipOne, Blue Origin's New Shepard and Virgin Galactic's Unity.