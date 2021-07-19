How to watch Jeff Bezos launch into space

How to watch Jeff Bezos launch into spaceget the free app
Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and three crewmates are blasting off into space Tuesday for a 10-minute sub-orbital flight that the company hopes will be a giant leap forward for the business of commercial space travel.
It is the first launch of Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft to carry people aboard following a series of successful unmanned test flights. After liftoff from the company's West Texas launch site, it will rocket to an altitude more than 62 miles above the Earth, where the passengers will experience about three minutes of weightlessness and stunning views out of the largest windows ever built into a space capsule before plunging back into the lower atmosphere and parachuting down to landing.
"I'm excited," Bezos said Monday in an interview with Gayle King on "CBS This Morning." "People keep asking if I'm nervous. I'm not really nervous, I'm excited. I'm curious. I want to know what we're going to learn."
"You're not nervous?" King asked. "How are you not nervous?"
"We've been training, this vehicle is ready, this crew is ready, this team is amazing," Bezos replied. "We just feel really good about it."
Joining him onboard are his brother Mark Bezos; trailblazing aviator Wally Funk, who at age 82 will be the oldest person ever to fly in space; and 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen, the first paying passenger and youngest ever to launch.
How to watch the Blue Origin space launch
- What: Jeff Bezos and three crewmates launch aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft
- Date: Tuesday, July 20, 2021
- Time: Liftoff currently targeted for 9 a.m. EDT
- Location: Blue Origin's Launch Site One, in the desert near Van Horn, Texas
- On TV: Watch CBS News Special Report coverage on your local CBS station — coverage begins at 8:53 a.m. EDT
- Online stream: Watch live on CBSN in the video player above or on your mobile or streaming device — coverage begins at 8:15 a.m. EDT
Meet the Blue Origin crew
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the wealthiest men in the world with a net worth of more than $200 billion, started Blue Origin in 2000 to turn his dream of commercial spaceflight into reality. Two decades later, he announced plans to board its first passenger flight along with his younger brother, Mark.
"Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space," Bezos wrote on Instagram. "On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend."
He later introduced two more crewmates: Wally Funk, a legendary pilot who was one of the 13 female fliers tested but ultimately barred from NASA's initially all-male astronaut corps in the 1960s, and teenage space enthusiast Oliver Daemen, whose family paid an undisclosed sum for his seat.
The flight was originally supposed to include the winner of an online auction who bid $28 million for the privilege, but that anonymous bidder had a schedule conflict and opted to join a later flight instead.
The crew was slated to undergo 14 hours of training over two days to familiarize them with the spacecraft, but they won't actually be flying it themselves — the New Shepard is fully automated, with no pilots or flight controls onboard.
William Harwood contributed reporting.