Michael Douglas shocked to find out Scarlett Johansson is his "DNA cousin"

Actor Michael Douglas found out he's related to another Hollywood star after a recent episode of the PBS show "Finding Your Roots" revealed the connection.

The series' host, Henry Louis Gates said to Douglas that he's a "DNA cousin" of his "Avengers: Endgame" co-star Scarlett Johansson. Douglas couldn't believe it, telling Gates, "Are you kidding?"

"That's amazing," Douglas added. "Alright. This is cool. This is so cool."

Michael Douglas found out he's related to his Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson after an episode of "Finding Your Roots" revealed the connection. Theo Wargo(left)/Lionel Hahn (right)/Getty Images

According to Gates, both actors "share identical stretches of DNA on four different chromosomes, all of which appear on Scarlett's maternal lines, which stretch back to Jewish communities in Eastern Europe."

"I look forward to seeing Scarlett next time," Douglas said. The episode aired Tuesday on PBS.

It's not the first time there's been a stunning revelation on the show that reveals the genealogy of celebrities. Last year, Kerry Washington found out she was conceived through a sperm donor. Edward Norton discovered Pocahontas is an ancestor of his. Even "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King learned about their family's history on the show.