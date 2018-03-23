Michael Bennett, Philadelphia Eagles player, indicted for allegedly shoving paraplegic worker

HOUSTON -- A grand jury has indicted Philadelphia Eagles player Michael Bennett for allegedly injuring a 66-year-old paraplegic woman when he tried to get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother, Martellus Bennett. Michael Bennett, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, was indicted on one felony count of injury to the elderly, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Authorities said Bennett, 32, was a spectator at the game in Houston when he tried to get onto the field immediately after the game to see his brother, a tight end for the Patriots at the time. Prosecutors said he pushed through security personnel, including a 66-year-old disabled woman who had told him to use a different entrance to access the field. Medical records show that the woman suffered a sprained shoulder, police said.

CBS affiliate KHOU reports that the injured worker has been with security management Contemporary Services since 2013. The company said she's an "excellent" employee" and they are "proud to have her."

A warrant has been issued for Bennett's arrest, and prosecutors are working with his lawyers to plan his surrender.

The Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month acquired Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks. The Eagles released the following statement on the alleged incident:

"We are aware of the situation involving Michael Bennett and are in the process of gathering more information. Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."