75-year-old man missing for 4 days found alive by K-9 in Maine bog

A 75-year-old man who had been missing for four days after falling off a ledge was found in a bog by a game warden and his K-9, Maine officials said.

Michael Altmaier of New Sharon, Maine, had not been seen since last Monday, when he left his home for a meeting in Weld, a small town in the southwest part of the state, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said on social media. His car was later discovered by park staff at the Mount Blue State Park Scenic Overlook in Weld.

Maine Warden Service started searching for Altmaier on Friday morning, and at about 3:45 p.m. local time, Game Warden Kayle Hamilton and a K-9 named Ash found him along a bog about 3/4 of a mile from where his car was found.

Michael Altmaier is taken to a waiting helicopter on July 12, 2024. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

"It is believed Altmaier had fallen down over a ledged embankment Monday and likely became disoriented," officials said.

Game wardens, search volunteers and a paramedic were able to reach Altmaier and provide an initial assessment and first aid before a Maine Forest Service helicopter lifted him to a waiting ambulance, officials said. Altmaier was taken to a local hospital, where he stayed overnight.

Emergency rescue workers said Altmaier "was in surprisingly good condition despite spending the last 4 days laying in the area of the bog," though the hospital has not yet provided an update on his condition.