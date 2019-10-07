Passenger arrested after forcing himself onto American Airlines flight in Miami

A man at Miami International Airport was detained early Monday morning after he tried to force his way onto a plane. A ticketed passenger ran on the jet bridge, bypassing the gate agent during the boarding process of Flight 1060 from Miami to Newark, American Airlines told CBS Miami.

Another passenger who was getting ready to board took video of the man being taken into custody in the terminal after he was removed from the plane and posted it on his Twitter account.

"This guy ran on the flight and he started shouting that it was his plane and that he was from the FBI," Ari Teman told CBS Miami. "And everyone started standing up to watch and they were blocking the aisle and then they called for security and he was dragged off the plane."

Video of police taking arrested "decoy" away. #aa1060. AA "can't give exact departure time". Needs full security scan. pic.twitter.com/hBfs2aHNbi — Ari Teman (@AriTeman) October 7, 2019

The man was detained under the Baker Act, a law allowing someone to be involuntarily held for up to 72 hours at a mental health facility if they meet certain criteria. The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation.

Everyone was taken off the flight following his arrest. The plane underwent a security sweep before passengers were allowed to board again.

The plane left at 10:17 a.m., about three and a half hours later then scheduled.