Mexico offers cash to get guns off the streets: $1,200 for an AK-47 rifle and $1,300 for a machine gun

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday officially launched a campaign to crack down on the number of weapons on the country's violence-wracked streets.

The plan, called "Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace," will offer cash to those who anonymously leave weapons at designated drop-off locations, including churches.

Gun owners will get 8,700 pesos ($430) for a revolver, 25,000 pesos ($1,200) for an AK-47 rifle and 26,450 pesos ($1,300) for a machine gun. The firearms are then to be destroyed.

The disarmament plan is part of the government's "integral strategy" for fighting crime.

"Why must we teach our children anything about violence?" Sheinbaum said at a launch event, which featured the symbolic destruction of a weapon by soldiers.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and members of the Mexican Army attend the launch of the program 'Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace' outside the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, in Mexico City, Mexico on January 10, 2025. Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Children attending the event with their parents were able to trade in toy guns for other toys.

The scheme, first floated last month, was published in the country's official government gazette earlier this week.

It has existed in Mexico City since 2019, but now will apply nationwide, and be carried out by the defense, interior and public safety ministries, with support from Mexican religious authorities.

Mexico is plagued by violent crime linked to the multibillion-dollar illegal drug trade.

In 2023, the country recorded 31,062 homicides, 70 percent of which were caused by firearms, according to preliminary data from the national statistics institute.

Mexico tightly controls gun sales, making them practically impossible to obtain legally, and has repeatedly urged Washington to tackle arms trafficking across the border from the United States.

An estimated 200,000 to half million U.S. firearms are smuggled into Mexico every year, "60 Minutes" reported last month. Mexico asked American attorney Jonathan Lowy to help cut off the gun pipeline, known as the "iron river."

"If you think fentanyl overdoses are a problem, if you think migration across the border is a problem, if you think the spread of organized crime is a problem in the United States, then you should care about stopping the crime gun pipeline to Mexico," Lowy told "60 Minutes" in December. "And you need to stop it at its source. Because all those problems are driven by the supply of U.S. guns to the cartels."