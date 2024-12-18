Accused mastermind of journalist's murder wanted by Mexico — but U.S. has called him a "protected witness"

How the FBI captured 2 leaders of the Sinaloa cartel

Mexico has asked the United States to extradite the suspected mastermind behind the murder of journalist Javier Valdez after he was arrested on drug charges, the attorney general said.

Damaso Lopez Serrano — who the Justice Department says is known as "Mini Lic" — is accused of ordering the 2017 killing of Valdez, an award-winning journalist and AFP contributor who covered the narcotics trade.

The alleged former high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel was arrested on Friday in Virginia on charges of trafficking fentanyl. Lopez Serrano is the son of Damaso Lopez Nunez, who launched a struggle for control of the cartel following the arrest of its leader, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Mexico's Attorney General Alejandro Gertz described Lopez Serrano as the "mastermind" behind Valdez's murder.

"We have already prosecuted the rest of the perpetrators and they are in jail," he told a news conference.

Valdez was shot and killed in his car on May 15, 2017 in the Sinaloa state capital of Culiacan near the offices of his weekly newspaper Riodoce.

In this June 28, 2017 file photo, a police officer stands outside the Riodoce office after the killing of the newspaper's co-founder Javier Valdez in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico. Enric Marti / AP

Investigators believe Lopez Serrano ordered the hit because he was angry about information published by Valdez about the Sinaloa Cartel's internal power struggles.

Mexico has made several extradition requests for Lopez Serrano, who surrendered to U.S. authorities in July 2017 for drug trafficking and cooperated in exchange for a reduced sentence. At the time, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said Lopez Serrano was "believed to be the highest-ranking Mexican cartel leader ever to self-surrender in the United States."

He was released from prison on parole in 2022.

Gertz said that Mexico had asked "on countless occasions" for Lopez Serrano to be handed over, but Washington declined because he had become a "protected witness" and "was giving them a lot of information."

He voiced hope that with Lopez Serrano's latest arrest "there are more than enough reasons" for the United States to finally grant Mexico's request.

In this May 16, 2017 file photo, Maria Herrera, a mother who became active in the search for Mexico's missing after four of her sons disappeared, weeps after speaking about murdered journalist Javier Valdez during a protest against the killing of reporters, in front of the Interior Ministry in Mexico City. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Wracked by violence related to drug trafficking, Mexico is one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists, news advocacy groups say.

Reporters Without Borders says more than 150 newspeople have been killed in Mexico since 1994 — and 2022 was one of the deadliest years ever for journalists in Mexico, with at least 15 killed.

Media workers are regularly targeted in Mexico, often in direct reprisal for their work covering topics like corruption and the country's notoriously violent drug traffickers.

Most recently, in October, gunmen killed a journalist whose Facebook news page covered the violent western Mexico state of Michoacan. Then less than 24 hours later, an entertainment reporter in the western city of Colima was killed inside a restaurant she owned.