Mexico arrests suspect who transported romantic partner of "El Mencho" to hideout before drug lord's deadly capture

Mexican authorities have arrested a suspected drug trafficker who played a key role in the raid that led to the death of Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera last month, the defense ministry said on Sunday.

Oseguera, alias "El Mencho," led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and was fatally wounded in a raid by elite Mexican troops on February 22 after being seen with a woman in a country club in the western state of Jalisco.

Mexican authorities have detained Jose N, nicknamed "El Pepe", who was responsible for transporting Oseguera's romantic partner to a luxurious cabin in the Tapalpa municipality, the defense ministry said in a statement.

Military intelligence services managed to track down Osguera after finding out about his rendezvous, authorities said after the operation. Mexican Defense Secretary Gen. Ricardo Trevilla previously said that the exact location was confirmed by "very important additional information" provided by U.S. intelligence.

"El Pepe" was considered one of the main logistics operators of CJNG and was apprehended in the Tlajomulco municipality in Jalisco.

"Drugs, weapons, and a vehicle were seized from the detainee," the defense ministry added.

Oseguera was Mexico's most wanted man and was also sought by the United States, which had a $15 million bounty on him. He was "the number one priority for DEA and frankly for federal law enforcement in the United States," a top DEA agent in Mexico told CBS News in 2019.

After his death, CJNG members blocked roads in 20 of Mexico's 32 states and torched vehicles and businesses, including in Guadalajara and the Jalisco tourist resort of Puerto Vallarta.

A soldier clears a roadblock on a road leading to Tapalpa, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, a day after the Mexican army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." Marco Ugarte / AP

Over 70 people, including 25 Mexican National Guard troops, were killed during the operation to capture Oseguera and subsequent clashes between the security forces and CJNG gunmen.

Earlier this month, Oseguera was buried in a golden casket with enormous flower wreaths and a large military presence.