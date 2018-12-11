Police end bomb threat investigation near Facebook offices in Calif.

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Police in Menlo Park investigated a bomb threat early Tuesday evening near offices of Facebook and Instagram, according to authorities. CBS San Francisco said the suspicious device/package in question was proven to be safe shortly before 8 p.m. as the situation was cleared up.

Menlo Park police confirmed to CBS San Francisco that the bomb threat was initially called in to the New York Police Department and the information was relayed to local law enforcement.

The threatened building, which is on the main Facebook campus, has been evacuated and a bomb squad is going through the building looking for evidence of a bomb.

A few buildings have been evacuated and everyone at the company is safe, according to Facebook officials.

CBS San Francisco reports the police department issued an alert shortly after 5 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area.