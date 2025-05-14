Michigan man, 19, accused of planning mass shooting at military base on behalf of ISIS

A former Michigan Army National Guard member is accused of attempting to carry out a mass shooting at a U.S. military base in Warren, Michigan, on behalf of the terrorist organization ISIS.

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, 19, of Melvindale, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday after officials foiled his alleged planned attack at the U.S. Army's Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command facility at the Detroit Arsenal.

According to a criminal complaint, Said reportedly told two undercover officers of his plans for a mass shooting at the base. Officials say that in April 2025, those two undercover officers agreed to carry out Said's plan under the direction of ISIS.

Said allegedly provided armor-piercing ammunition and magazines for the planned attack, surveilled the base by flying a drone over it, trained the undercover officers on firearms and how to build Molotov cocktails, and instructed the officers on how to enter the base and what building to target.

Said was arrested on May 13 — the scheduled day of the planned attack — after he traveled to an area close to the base and launched a drone.

"This defendant is charged with planning a deadly attack on a U.S. military base here at home for ISIS," said Sue J. Bai, head of the Justice Department's National Security Division, in a statement. "Thanks to the tireless efforts of law enforcement, we foiled the attack before lives were lost. We will not hesitate to bring the full force of the Department to find and prosecute those who seek to harm our men and women in the military and to protect all Americans."

The 19-year-old is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distributing information related to a destructive device.

Said is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. U.S. attorneys plan to ask the court to hold Said in pretrial detention, citing his danger to the community and the concern that he will flee.

If convicted, Said faces up to 20 years in prison.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating Said's case.