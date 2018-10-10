Melania Trump says women who accuse men of sexual misconduct need to "show the evidence"

First lady Melania Trump said that women who accuse men of sexual misconduct need to "show the evidence," and that men as well as women should be heard in cases of alleged sexual assault. Trump spoke with ABC News in an interview, a portion of which was aired on "Good Morning America" Wednesday. The interview, which was conducted while Trump was touring Africa, will air in full on Friday.

"I support the women, and they need to be heard," Trump said when asked whether she supported the Me Too movement. "We need to support them, and also men, not just women."

Trump said that there needs to be "really hard evidence" to prove that a man has committed any kind of sexual misconduct.

"I do stand with women. But we need to show the evidence," she said. Echoing her husband and Republicans who have accused the press of eagerly reporting stories of misconduct without evidence, Trump added that "sometimes the media goes too far."

"The way they portray some stories, it's not correct. It's not right," she said. Recently confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had his confirmation stalled for weeks due to allegations of sexual misconduct for multiple women.

Trump also said that some organizations and foundations were unwilling to partner with her because of their distaste for the administration in another portion of the interview aired on Tuesday.

"I feel they are choosing the politics over helping others," she said. She declined to say which organizations specifically had refused to work with her. "I don't want to put them out in front of the world, but they know who they are."