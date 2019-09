Megasimulacro de sismo se realizará en 18 estados

Right Rail - Video Promo - Listing

A real education: The plight of teachers

Since 1996 inflation-adjusted pay for a public school teacher has actually fallen, and nationwide about one in five teachers has a second job during the school year to make ends meet. Fury over those flat and falling wages helped spark a movement over the past 18 months in which tens of thousands of teachers walked off the job, but thousands have also been forced by economic conditions to give up their profession. "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil talks with New York Times education reporter Dana Goldstein, and with Oklahoma teachers who have struggled with low pay – including one, Carri Hicks, who turned her frustration into a run for public office.