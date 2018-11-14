Mega Millions jackpot winner has not claimed $1.5 billion prize weeks after drawing

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. -- The winner of a massive $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to come claim the prize weeks after the drawing, CBS Columbia affiliate WLTX reports.

One winning ticket for the jackpot was sold in Simpsonville, South Carolina, in the northwest part of the state. The drawing took place on October 23, and state lottery officials told WLTX there is no word yet on the winner.

South Carolina lottery officials previously said the winner has 180 days to claim the prize and that they can stay anonymous. The retailer that sold the ticket gets a $50,000 cut once the prize is claimed.

The winning ticket had to match all five white balls in the October 23 drawing as well as the yellow Mega Ball to claim the jackpot. The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

The jackpot had been soaring since July, when a group of office workers in California won $543 million.