Meet the semifinalists for the "CBS Mornings Mixtape Music Competition"

This is a very bright, sun-shiny day for "CBS Mornings."

Talented musicians and singers from across the country submitted their covers of Johnny Nash's iconic song "I Can See Clearly Now" for the "CBS Mornings Mixtape Music Competition." Hundreds of entries came in, showcasing a variety of styles including soul, rock, country, and experimental. But only 14 made the cut. Here's the semifinalists.

Now it's time for you to help us vote, America! Head to https://mixtape.cbsnews.com/vote to watch the full cover versions from our semifinalists and choose your favorite.

The winner will get to record their song and be featured right on "CBS Mornings." Their cover could even become the anthem for our show's new national promotional campaign. Voting closes on Aug. 13.

Andrea Hall

Cincinnati, OH

A mother of two, Andrea Hall discovered her love of gospel music singing in church as a child. Following her mother's death, she started sharing her cover songs online.

Brian Fitzy

Coatesville, PA

Brian Fitzy began learning the violin at 9 years old. Now a husband and father, he blends his vocals and beatboxing with violin, guitar and keyboard.

Chandler Flannery

New Haven, CT

Music has been a significant part of Chandler Flannery's life, beginning with family song nights during her childhood. She plays several instruments, including the violin, classical guitar and ukulele.

Delia Chariker

Goose Creek, SC

Delia Chariker a retired Veterans Affairs therapist, uses her music therapy training to offer free guitar lessons to veterans. She also performs with a Native American outreach group.

Dezmulara

Los Angeles, CA

Dennis (guitar) and his fiancée Azmera (vocals, drums) met as Harvard graduate students. They are joined by Azmera's brother Ulu (vocals) and their mom Tamara (vocals) in their family band.

Dylan Rockoff

Nashville, TN

Pop singer-songwriter Dylan Rockoff began performing as a teenager in an after-school music program. He describes his live-looping style cover as capturing the joyful essence of new beginnings.

Forbes

Atlanta, GA

Singer-songwriter Forbes has a passion for country and electronic dance music. She believes her purpose is fulfilled if her music can touch someone's soul and bring a smile to their face.

Julia James

Nashua, NH

Julia James is a recent graduate of UMass Lowell, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in music performance. She is now a music teacher. Julia credits singing and songwriting with helping her cope with anxiety.

Kyndle Wylde

Nashville, TN

Frontwoman Kyndle Wylde began singing in her family's worship band at church. She and her husband, a songwriter, moved to Nashville to pursue their dreams.

Naiomi Israel

Brooklyn, NY

Naiomi Israel studied drama and musical theater at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. She has a passion for soulful, funky music that inspires people to get up and dance.

Noah Deist

Hurricane, UT

Noah Diest's aspiration to become a music artist began when his dad introduced him to the drums at 7 years old. Now, he plays several instruments, allowing him to produce a full band sound on his own.

RaiSan Sings

Philadelphia, PA

Raimundo, known as RaiSan Sings, is a jazz vocalist and composer. His passion for music started in his middle school choir. A first-generation Angolan-American, he spent nearly a decade teaching music in Africa.

Ryan Wirtz

Chino Hills, CA

Ryan Wirtz's cover showcases his passion for pop and R&B music. With both of his parents battling cancer, he believes strongly in the power of music and hopes his song brings joy to others.

Skyfactor

Maplewood, NJ & Westchester, NY

Bob Ziegler (vocals), Jason Taylor (drums), and brothers Cliff Rubin (bass) and Jon Rubin (guitar) formed their band during a rooftop jam session in New York City. Now, with all members married and having children, they have been rocking together for 20 years.