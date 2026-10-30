Medline electric beds pose fire hazard after 2 deaths, FDA warns

The Food and Drug Administration is warning that electric hospital beds from medical equipment supplier Medline can pose a fire hazard, after two people died and another 16 users were seriously injured.

Medline, based in Northfield, Illinois, issued an "urgent" safety notice this week instructing customers to discontinue using its beds and other products without first modifying them.

The company's hospital beds use built-in electric motors and remote controls that an operator can use to adjust a patient's position for treatment. Medline said that under certain conditions, including when their motors or other components jam, the beds' electrical components can overheat, leading to smoking, melting, burning and fire.

"Overheating of the bed's electrical components may progress to smoking, sparking, melting, burning, and/or fire," Medline said, according to the FDA alert. "These events may increase the risk of adverse health consequences, including electrical shock and burns."

Medline added that using the beds' accessories can pose a risk of asphyxiation or entrapment, both of which can lead to injury or death.

Medline is advising vendors to halt sales of its branded beds and related equipment, including bed rails, mattresses and bed kits.

The company, which is publicly listed and has a market value of $43 billion, said it is ending production of homecare and long-term care beds and accessories and exiting the market.

In an Oct. 24 press release, the company recommended modifications for customers still using the beds. The company did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment on the matter.

For more information, Medline customers can contact the company at 800-950-0128 (option 7).