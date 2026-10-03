Medical plane goes missing near Nantucket with 6 on board, authorities say

A medical jet with six people on board has gone missing near Nantucket while flying from Bermuda to Boston early Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA lost contact with the plane around 1 a.m. local time and issued a Search and Rescue Alert Notice for the Gulfstream G-100.

The search was being conducted off the coast of Nantucket, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast District. Air and surface vessels are involved in the search and rescue mission, the Coast Guard said.

The jet is registered to Latitutde Air Ambulance, according to the tail number provided by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The plane took off at about 11:40 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data from FlightAware. It went missing after about 1 hour, 45 minutes in the air. FlightAware data shows it quickly dropped from about 24,000 feet in the air to 11,000 feet before losing contact.

The plane had been set to land at Boston's Logan International Airport at about 1:30 a.m. local time.