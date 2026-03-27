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A medical crisis is less likely to cause a permanent tax problem if you know what help is available to you. Boonchai Wedmakawand/Getty Images

Medical emergencies don't just disrupt your health. They can also upend your finances in ways that can linger long after treatment ends. Between the lost income and unexpected out-of-pocket costs, it's not unusual for people in this situation to fall behind on their credit card debt and other obligations they could otherwise manage without issue. And in today's economic environment, where household debt is at record highs and unpaid debts are trending upward, even a temporary setback can quickly become a major financial issue.

Those types of issues don't just stem from high-rate debt, though. When a serious illness or injury forces you out of work, wipes out your savings or generates high unexpected expenses, your tax obligations can also quietly spiral out of control, resulting in missed estimated payments, depleted withholding and penalties that compound year after year. And, the longer an unpaid federal tax balance goes unresolved, the fewer simple options that remain for resolving it.

The good news is, though, that there are structured relief programs geared toward taxpayers facing hardship, including those impacted by a medical crisis. What relief programs can actually help in this situation, though? Below, we'll outline five worth understanding.

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When a medical crisis leads to tax debt: Relief programs that can help

If you're dealing with tax debt after a medical emergency, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers several programs that may provide flexibility, reduce what you owe or temporarily pause collection efforts. Knowing what's available is the first step, though. Here are the options you may have now:

Installment agreements

For many taxpayers, the most accessible form of relief is a payment plan directly with the IRS. These types of installment agreements allow you to pay off your tax debt over time instead of in a lump sum, which could make your tax debt easier to manage. There are a few variations, but most people with manageable balances can qualify for a streamlined plan that spreads payments out up to 72 months.

Keep in mind, though, that interest and penalties will accrue until the balance is paid in full. Still, breaking the debt into predictable monthly payments can make it far more manageable than facing a large bill all at once. And, this can be especially useful if your income has stabilized after a medical event, but you're still catching up financially.

Learn more about the tax debt relief options you have now.

Offer in Compromise

If your financial situation has been significantly impacted — for example, if a medical condition has reduced your earning potential long term — an Offer in Compromise (OIC) may be worth exploring. This program allows eligible taxpayers to settle their tax debt for less than the full amount owed. The IRS evaluates your income, expenses, asset equity and future earning ability to determine what it believes you can reasonably pay.

Medical hardship can play a meaningful role here. Ongoing treatment costs, disability-related limitations or reduced work capacity can all factor into the IRS's calculation of your reasonable collection potential. While Offer in Compromise approvals are not guaranteed and the application process can be complicated, it can provide substantial relief for those who qualify.

Currently Not Collectible status

The IRS may classify an account as Currently Not Collectible (CNC) if a taxpayer is facing severe financial hardship. This status temporarily pauses collection efforts, meaning the IRS will not pursue actions like wage garnishment or bank levies while your financial situation remains constrained. This approach can be particularly helpful for those dealing with ongoing medical issues, especially if income is limited to fixed sources.

It's important to note, though, that CNC status does not erase your tax debt. Interest and penalties continue to accumulate, and the IRS may periodically review your financial situation to determine if you're able to resume payments. Still, it can provide critical breathing room during a difficult time.

Penalty abatement

Medical crises can also qualify taxpayers for penalty relief. The IRS offers reasonable cause penalty abatement for situations where circumstances beyond your control, such as serious illness, prevented you from filing or paying on time. If approved, this approach can eliminate or reduce penalties, though interest on the underlying tax debt typically remains. For taxpayers whose balances have grown significantly due to penalties, though, this can make a noticeable difference in the total amount owed.

Partial payment installment agreements

If you can afford to make payments but do not have enough room in the budget to fully pay off your tax debt within the standard timeframe, a partial payment installment agreement may be an option. This option is often used by taxpayers whose financial outlook has permanently changed due to health issues or disability, making full repayment unlikely. Under this arrangement, you make smaller monthly payments based on what you can realistically afford. The remaining balance may eventually be forgiven if the collection statute expires before the full amount is paid.

The bottom line

A medical crisis doesn't have to become a permanent tax problem. The IRS has formal programs that exist precisely for situations where financial hardship is real and documented. To increase your odds of relief, though, it's important to act before enforcement escalates. The longer a tax debt sits unaddressed, the more interest and penalties compound, and the narrower your options become. If you need help with your options, a tax relief professional who specializes in IRS resolution could help you identify the right program and navigate the paperwork before the agency takes more aggressive action.