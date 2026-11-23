PO'IPŪ, Hawai'i — A month after Hurricane Lowell hit the island of Kauaʻi, downed trees, construction crews, and damaged homes dotted the neighborhoods. At the Sheraton Kauaʻi Resort, where over 100 workers were laid off, heaps of sand blanketed the grounds, and the drained pool's concrete deck crumbled into the beach, just steps away from the ocean.

On Kauaʻi, unemployment claims jumped from 69 before the September hurricane to about 1,800 nearly two weeks afterward, with widespread layoffs in the tourism industry amid a sharp decline in visitors. The number of Medicaid applications submitted by island residents jumped by about 50% in the following month, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services.

In times of emergencies, Medicaid provides a critical safety net for people to maintain healthcare coverage. But new work rules in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which President Trump signed last year, has put Medicaid enrollees living in disaster-struck counties at risk of losing health insurance. The law requires many nondisabled adults enrolled in Medicaid in 43 states and Washington, D.C., to work, volunteer, or attend school at least 80 hours a month, with eligibility checks starting in January.

In most states, residents impacted by a disaster can be granted a short-term exemption from Medicaid work requirements. Eligibility largely relies on a federal law that allows the president to issue a disaster or emergency declaration and authorizes federal assistance, but any declaration can take months or may not come at all.

Those who live in counties affected by natural disasters may not need to comply with the work rules — one of several carve-outs intended to provide limited, short-term exceptions. However, it's unclear whether those who lost jobs after Hurricane Lowell would be eligible for that exemption so many months later. The Trump administration hasn't offered clear guidance on how long a state can apply the natural disaster exemption to enrollees.

Rochelle Ganotisi, a mother of five, and her boyfriend were laid off by Sheraton and are getting by with unemployment payments and part-time work. The union that represents the hotel's hospitality workers secured them three months of health insurance. If Ganotisi isn't hired back to her housekeeping job by then, she plans to apply for Medicaid, the federal-state program that provides health coverage to people with low incomes or disabilities.

Rochelle Ganotisi, a mother of five, was laid off by the Sheraton Kauaʻi Resort after it sustained significant damage from Hurricane Lowell. Her family is getting by with unemployment payments and part-time work. Ashley Mizuo/KFF Health News

Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat and practicing physician, emphasized the importance of quickly issuing disaster declarations, especially as changes to Medicaid are set to take effect. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services allowed states to delay enforcing the work requirements until next July, but states are still expected to implement eligibility checks by Jan. 1.

"It would be devastating if suddenly 40,000 or 50,000 people didn't have their Medicaid benefits," he said. "It could affect our rural hospitals, our nurse practitioners, our doctors, so timeliness is key."

Hawaiʻi officials said they will keep people who don't meet the work requirements enrolled until July.

A month after Hurricane Lowell in September 2026, sand still covered the grounds of the Sheraton Kauaʻi Resort. Ashley Mizuo/KFF Health News

At least 34 states, plus Washington, D.C., plan to adopt the optional hardship exemptions to those work requirements. So far, four states — Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, and Ohio — do not plan to adopt the exemptions, according to KFF, a health information nonprofit that includes KFF Health News. All four were issued disaster declarations for severe storms and flooding this summer.

CMS spokesperson Timothy Foster told KFF Health News in a statement that states can request a longer duration for a hardship exemption if they can prove that barriers to demonstrating work requirements persist in disaster areas.

Tom Cotter, CEO of Health Response Alliance, a nonprofit focused on improving healthcare access in disasters, said that when people lose coverage they end up using emergency rooms and charitable clinics, among the few places that will treat patients regardless of their ability to pay.

"All of these are really stretched thin during an emergency because their patient load goes way up," he said. "That makes it even more expensive for the healthcare system that is being otherwise also burdened for the disaster."

With additional work requirements, "it is going to slow the economic recovery of any particular community," Cotter said. "It's going to require people to be thinking about how they're paying for healthcare when they have a lot of other things to worry about."

Nebraska work requirements begin

Once the president declares a disaster or emergency, the short-term hardship exception applies for the full month the disaster took place. Eligibility can apply retroactively after a disaster declaration, and enrollees can be reimbursed for expenses from previous months.

Nebraska implemented Medicaid work requirements early, in May, offering states a preview of how the hardship declaration might provide relief. For Nebraskans, that relief was delayed.

It took three months for Mr. Trump to declare a federal disaster for March and April wildfires. For severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred in May, he didn't declare a federal disaster until August.

Six Nebraskans impacted by the disasters lost coverage because they did not comply with work requirements. In October, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported it was reprocessing their eligibility now that they qualify for a hardship exemption.

Sarah Maresh, director of the Health Care Access program at the nonprofit advocacy group Nebraska Appleseed, said the early rollout of the Medicaid work requirements has been marred by uncertainty.

"This is part of the confusion that comes with the Medicaid work requirements, because it applies differently depending on your situation," she said. "I think it'll be very challenging for new applicants."

Local economies and businesses can take years to recover after a natural disaster. About 90% of businesses fail within two years after being struck by disaster, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Housing shortages can hamper business recovery as employees repair their homes or are displaced to areas farther from work. Three years after the 2023 Maui wildfires that killed over 100 people, recovery is ongoing, with most storefronts still shuttered in what was once a bustling area.

After CMS published rules governing the exceptions to the work requirements, several Democratic states sued the agency. Their lawsuit cited the narrow time frame for securing natural disaster exceptions. The complaint argued that the lack of guidance burdens state Medicaid agencies determining eligibility.

In its response filing, CMS wrote that the restrictions ensure the exemption applies only when a disaster affects Medicaid enrollees' ability to comply with work requirements.

Disaster delays, denials

In Mr. Trump's second term, he has denied nearly a quarter of disaster and emergency declaration requests as of mid-November, a denial rate higher than that of any other presidential administration in more than two decades, KFF Health News found. While decision wait times have increased across the country, they're more acute in states with Democratic governors. Those states experienced both significantly higher denial rates and longer decision times than states with Republican governors, according to 2026 analyses from The Associated Press and Politico's E&E News.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis denied any politicization in Mr. Trump's decisions on disaster relief. She wrote that his response to requests from states ensures appropriate use of taxpayer money and that federal funds are used to "supplement — not substitute" states' obligations to respond to disasters.

The presidential major disaster declaration for Kauaʻi was the state's sixth disaster or emergency declaration this year. As of November, Hawaiʻi had received more disaster and emergency declarations than any other state in 2026. The president's disaster declaration for a 6.0-magnitude earthquake that damaged over 300 homes on Hawaiʻi Island took about three months.

Local economies and businesses can take years to recover after a natural disaster. Ashley Mizuo/KFF Health News

Other states have waited longer for disaster declarations. New Mexico, where the Democratic Party controls the governor's office and majorities in both legislative chambers, had one of the longest wait times for a decision — nine months for a presidential disaster declaration for severe storms and flooding in September 2025. Illinois, which also has a Democratic trifecta, waited over seven months and was denied. The state has yet to secure any major disaster declarations during Mr. Trump's second term, despite several attempts.

Some who lost their jobs and don't qualify for Medicaid have few resources to help them.

Oscar Cardova worked at The Terrace Hanalei, a restaurant on Kauaʻi's North Shore that was significantly damaged in the hurricane. When the restaurant closed, he lost his employer-provided health insurance. Although he has a work permit visa from Peru, he was denied Medicaid because of his immigration status.

Cardova and his wife, Yesenia, live in their van. Yesenia has astigmatism and, without insurance, she will need to pay for glasses out-of-pocket, Cardova said. The cost is expected to be about $500.

The couple planned to work for two more years in the U.S. before returning to Peru. A month after the hurricane, they were still struggling to find work. In search of more job opportunities, they considered moving to Honolulu.

"Right now, we're just surviving," Cardova said. "We're waiting to see what happens before making other decisions, because we can't keep living like this."

Have you tried to prove your eligibility for Medicaid under new rules that require people to show they are working, going to school, or participating in another qualifying activity? Click here to contact KFF Health News.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF — the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.