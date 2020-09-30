McConnell says Senate will vote on resolution to fund the government Wednesday evening

The Senate will vote Wednesday evening on a continuing resolution to fund the government through December 11, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on Wednesday, and President Trump must sign the resolution by midnight in order to avert a government shutdown.

"We will clear it sometime tonight," McConnell told reporters. The House passed the continuing resolution earlier this month with an overwhelming majority after House Democrats, Republicans and the White House agreed to a deal. It passed 359-57-1, with only 56 Republicans and libertarian Representative Justin Amash opposing it, and Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voting present.

Mr. Trump has not said whether he will sign the legislation, but doing so will avoid a shutdown in the last few weeks before Election Day.

The resolution includes nearly $8 billion more for nutrition assistance programs and renews provisions of public health and transportation programs that were set to expire.

McConnell also told reporters that House Democrats and Senate Republicans remain far apart on a deal over coronavirus relief legislation. Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are meeting to continue negotiations on Wednesday, after House Democrats proposed a $2 trillion aid bill on Monday. McConnell told reporters that the price tag was "outlandish" and "too high."