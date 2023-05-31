Attorney arrested in New Jersey for rapes committed in Boston 15 years ago

An attorney was arrested in New Jersey on Wednesday for a string of rapes he's accused of committing in Boston more than a decade ago, CBS Boston reported.

Boston police said that Matthew Nilo, 35, was arrested in Weehawken, just outside of New York City, in connection with four sexual assaults that took place in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston over two days in 2007 and two days in 2008, CBS Boston reported.

"This is without a doubt a major break in this investigation that has haunted the survivors of these sexual assaults, the residents of Charlestown and the Boston police department for years," Joe Bonavolonta, the FBI agent in charge of the case, said at a news conference.

The FBI used relatively new genetic genealogy technology to help identify Nilo, CBS Boston reported. Investigative genealogy, also known as forensic genealogy, combines DNA analysis and genealogical research by combing public databases to try to find possible relatives. The technique was used last year to identify a murder victim known as "the Lady of the Dunes" 50 years after her killing. Until last year, she was Massachusetts' oldest unidentified homicide victim.

"While we know today's arrest of Mr. Nilo cannot erase the harm he allegedly inflicted upon his survivors, we believe we have removed a dangerous threat from our community," Bonavolonta said.

Nilo has been charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault with intent to rape and one count of indecent assault and battery, CBS Boston reported.

"This arrest also highlights the fact that investigators never stop analyzing evidence, collecting information, and running down leads in order to bring dangerous offenders to justice," Kevin Hayden, Suffolk County District Attorney, told reporters.