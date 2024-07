Matthew Macfadyen talks "Deadpool & Wolverine," role in "Succession" and miscasting woes Anthony Mason interviews Emmy-winning actor Matthew Macfadyen about his role as Mr. Paradox in "Deadpool & Wolverine," which is scheduled to be released on Friday. Macfadyen also talks about ending his role as Tom Wambsgans on "Succession," and why he felt he was miscast as Mr. Darcy in "Pride & Prejudice."