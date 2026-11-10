Matthew Farwell convicted of killing Sandra Birchmore and unborn child in Massachusetts murder trial

A jury has found former Stoughton, Massachusetts, police officer Matthew Farwell guilty of killing Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child. The verdict was read in federal court in South Boston Tuesday afternoon.

Farwell was charged with killing a witness or victim and causing the death of an unborn child. He pleaded not guilty. The jury had previously said in a note on Monday that it was "in a deadlock."

There were gasps from Birchmore's family as the verdict was read aloud in court.

Farwell faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2027. The Department of Justice could have pursued the death penalty against Farwell, but decided last year it would not.

Jurors heard from 50 witnesses over four weeks of testimony. To convict Farwell on the charge of killing a witness or victim, jurors had to find find that he not only killed Birchmore, but that he did so to prevent her from reporting his crimes to federal authorities.

"Today, justice was served for Ms. Sandra Birchmore and her unborn son, both of whom died at the hands of Matthew Farwell. The evidence presented at trial was both shocking and clear," U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley said during a news conference, calling Farwell's actions "absolutely diabolical behavior."

Farwell and Birchmore met when she was a 13-year-old cadet in the Stoughton Police Department's youth explorers program. Prosecutors say Farwell began a sexual relationship with her when she was just 15.

Sandra Birchmore and Matthew Farwell. Department of Justice

"We finally got justice," family says

The 23-year-old Birchmore was found dead in her Canton apartment with a strap hanging around her neck in February 2021. Her death was initially ruled a suicide. But more than three years later, Farwell was arrested and the medical examiner changed Birchmore's manner of death to "undetermined."

Prosecutors made the case that Farwell strangled Birchmore, who was pregnant with what she believed was his child, and then staged her death to look like a suicide in order to cover up their years-long affair. The defense said Birchmore had a history of mental health problems and committed suicide because Farwell told her he was not the father and the relationship was over.

Barbara Wright, Birchmore's cousin, said she was feeling a mixture of sadness, happiness and relief.

"It's been almost six years since we lost Sandra and let's not forget her baby boy," she said outside court. "We finally got justice. We've been fighting long and hard for her. And she deserves it. She's waited a long time."

Stoughton Police Department reaction

James O'Connor, acting police chief of the Stoughton Police Department, released a statement following the verdict.

"I am grateful for this verdict. It is the outcome Sandra, her unborn child, and her family have deserved for more than five years. The jury heard the evidence and reached a decision, and I fully support it," O'Connor said. "What happened to Sandra is a profound betrayal of the trust every police officer is sworn to uphold. Matthew Farwell used his position to harm someone the community had put in the care of this department. He no longer wears this badge, and he does not represent the men and women of the Stoughton Police Department, who serve this town with honor every day."

Chief Donna McNamara is currently on paid leave from the Stoughton Police Department as part of an investigation not related to the Farwell case. McNamara said in a statement that the verdict is not about Farwell, but instead honoring Birchmore.

"That's what today is about. Today is not just about a verdict. Today is about Sandra. Today a federal jury has confirmed what became apparent to me some time ago, that Sandra was murdered and that her murderer was a police officer who took advantage of her trust and faith in the badge and uniform," McNamara said. "There are those who wanted to forget Sandra Birchmore. But enough people would not remain silent. Enough people spoke up. Enough people asked questions. And rest assured that there are still more questions unanswered than are answered, even after today."

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is available.