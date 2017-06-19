Back to CBS News Radio.

Matt Pieper is a CBS News Correspondent based in New York City. Since joining the team in 2015, he's covered the sexual assault trials of Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein, the 2016 presidential race, 9/11 anniversaries and terror related-incidents in New York. He also anchors "top stories" for CBS News Newspath for TV affiliates around the country, and reports for CBSN, the streaming video news channel operated by CBS News.

Prior to CBS, Pieper was an Anchor/Reporter at News 12 in New York City – where he won a 2015 Emmy Award as solo anchor of a "Best Daytime Newscast." He had previously been nominated for his general assignment reporting. During Hurricane Sandy, he reported for BBC World News for several days after the storm hit. He also worked as an Anchor/Reporter at WTWO-TV in Terre Haute, Indiana after graduating with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from Hofstra University in New York. While in college, Pieper interned at 20/20 at ABC News where he helped produce a piece that won an Edward R Murrow, National Headliner, Clarion and Mongerson Award for excellence in investigative journalism. He also interned right here at CBS News as well as at RNN-TV and NYC-TV.

Pieper grew up along the Jersey Shore and credits his love of news and chasing a story to Oakcrest High School which had a live, daily TV news show and a quarterly newspaper, both of which he was a part of. He also wrote stories for The Press of Atlantic City while a high school student.

On Twitter: @MattPieper