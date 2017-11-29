Matt Lauer fired by NBC, accused of "inappropriate sexual behavior"

NEW YORK -- NBC News has fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for "inappropriate sexual behavior."

Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's "Today" show.

Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, stating that the company has received a detailed complaint from a colleague Monday night "about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" by Lauer. Lack's statement said the company found that after a serious review of the complaint it represented "a clear violation" of the company's standards, and Lauer was terminated as a result.

Lack added in his statement that it was the first complaint about Lauer in more than 20 years at NBC, but "we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."

"We are deeply saddened by this turn of events," Lack wrote. "But we will face it together as a news organization – and do it in as transparent a manner as we can."

The firing of Lauer drew an immediate response from President Trump on Twitter.

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

The news comes a week after CBS News fired "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose over allegations of sexual misconduct.