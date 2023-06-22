Deadly storm slams through northern Texas town of Matador, leaves trail of destruction

A severe storm rumbled through the tiny northern Texas town of Matador Wednesday evening, apparently killing at least three people.

Mayor Pat Smith told CBS News he was told by first responders at the scene that at least three people had lost their lives. He said there were multiple injuries and described crews digging people out of rubble and carrying bodies away.

Smith said roughly ten structures were destroyed.

Reports from storm chasers and meteorologists on social media showed considerable damage around Matador, with damaged homes, utility lines, trees and infrastructure.

First responders survey damage in the tiny northern Texas town of Matador from a severe storm -- likely A tornado -- that tore through on the eveninG of June 21, 2023. Michael Beard / LSM

Lubbock, Texas Fire Rescue confirmed to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal that it was sending a crew to assist with the damage and recovery.

"I gave the order for Heavy Rescue 1 to respond to the town of Matador to assist in freeing trapped residents from collapsed structures," LFR Chief Shaun Fogerson said.

University Medical Center in Lubbock confirmed it was sending its AMBUS mobile medical unit to Matador, a town of about 570 people 70 miles northeast of Lubbock in Motley County.

Meteorologist David Payne of CBS Oklahoma City affiliate KWTV said the destruction "looks like EF4 damage to me." EF4 is a categorization of tornadoes on a scale of one-to-five, with five being the most severe. EF4s pack winds of up to 200 mph.

William Iwasko, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Lubbock told The New York Times the storm was "most likely a tornado" based on the damage and that it would be determined for sure on Thursday.

The weather service Lubbock office reported just after 8 p.m. Wednesday that law enforcement confirmed a tornado just north of Matador.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Iwasko said there had been three confirmed tornadoes in a line of storms, but it appeared the one around Matador was the only that caused significant damage.

The Avalanche-Journal reported that the storms produced softball-size hail and gusts topping 100 mph in communities including Jayton.

There were widespread power outages in the region.

The worst damage appeared to be in Matador.

Wednesday's severe weather came six days after a tornado left three people dead and more than 100 injured in Perryton in the northern Texas Panhandle.