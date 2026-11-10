House blocks Massie's effort to impeach Hegseth, voting to kill resolution

Washington — The House on Tuesday blocked an effort led by GOP Rep. Thomas Massie to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, largely over the war with Iran.

The House voted 211 to 204 to refer the resolution to the Judiciary Committee, effectively killing it. Massie was the lone Republican to vote with all Democrats against it. Though Republicans have been frustrated with Hegseth's handling of the war that has stretched into its ninth month, many did not think his conduct rose to the level of impeachment.

Massie, a Kentucky Republican, said Monday he would not bring up another resolution to impeach Hegseth. He is retiring in early January after losing his primary earlier this year. Democrats could still force the issue, especially when they retake control of both chambers in January.

The impeachment resolution accused Hegseth of abusing his office by launching the Iran war without congressional approval, ignoring laws designed to minimize civilian casualties, directing extrajudicial killings for the Pentagon's boat strikes in the Caribbean, directing the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and retaliating against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, among other allegations.

In a news conference Tuesday morning, Hegseth denounced the impeachment effort, calling it a "farce" and "political spectacle."

"None of these are high crimes or misdemeanors," Hegseth argued. "They're partisan policy disagreements from people who want to politicize our military."

Only two Cabinet secretaries in U.S. history have been impeached. Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached over a corruption scandal in 1876, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached over his handling of the southern border in 2024. Belknap was acquitted by the Senate, while Mayorkas had his charges dismissed.