Massachusetts pizza parlor workers foil masked robber, get surprise

BARRE, Mass. -- Police say a former employee of a Massachusetts pizza parlor went to the restaurant wearing a mask and brandishing a fake gun in an attempt to rob it. He was tackled by workers and customers and held until officers arrived.

When his mask was ripped off, the employees of Northeast Pizza in Barre realized he used to work there.

Police say Sean Coulson went to Northeast Pizza on Tuesday, jumped over the counter and grabbed a bag of cash. Coulson allegedly hit an employee with the end of his gun, reports CBS Boston. The employee suffered minor injuries.

Surveillance video shows three people wrestling Coulson to the floor.

Employee Trevor Kosla says at first he was frozen, but then realized his friend was in danger, so he fought back.

Coulson faces several charges including armed robbery. He was held pending a dangerousness hearing on Monday.

Police said Coulson may have previously been a manager at the shop, the station reports.

Coulson told police he was just playing a joke.