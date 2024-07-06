4 killed, 3 injured in mass shooting at birthday pool party in Florence, Kentucky

Four people were fatally shot and three people were injured in a mass shooting in Kentucky on Saturday, the Florence Police Department said in a statement.

Officers arrived at a private residence at 2:51 a.m. to see seven people shot – and found out the suspect had fled the scene in his car. Police said they located the fleeing suspect and tried to nab him during a traffic stop, but he continued to drive.

A chase ensued, police said, and only ended when the suspect's car drove into a ditch off the roadway. The suspect was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Three of the victims were taken to UC Health Hospital. They are currently listed in critical but stable condition, officials said.

Everyone was attending a birthday pool party, Florence Church of God, a local church, posted on its social media. One of their congregation's sisters asked for prayers for her friend whose daughter was killed in the shooting.

"A man came in uninvited on a birthday pool party and killed four people," the church's Pastor Campbell wrote.

One of them was a friend's daughter, the pastor wrote, and "her granddaughter is in the hospital with gunshot wounds."

