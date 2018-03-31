Marymount University evacuated after bomb threat; student in custody

The campus at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia, has been evacuated as authorities investigate a bomb threat made on social media. One student has been taken into custody but Arlington police did not provide details on where the arrest took place.

POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD is investigating a bomb threat at Marymount University. Campus has been evacuated and police are on scene investigating. Investigation is ongoing. Avoid the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-558-2222 — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) April 1, 2018

UPDATE: One suspect has been taken into custody. Campus remains evacuated while EOD K9s sweep campus out of an abundance of caution. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) April 1, 2018

The campus was evacuated Sunday morning, with those on campus asked to go across the street.

Canine units with the Arlington County Police Department are sweeping the campus as a precaution. The evacuation order remains in effect.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.