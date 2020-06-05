Video shows cyclist assaulting people putting up George Floyd flyers

Police are looking for a cyclist who was seen in a viral video attacking people inside a park in Maryland this week. The footage uploaded on Reddit shows a portion of the incident, which began as the group three friends were hanging flyers calling for justice for George Floyd.

Maryland-National Capital Park police said they're trying to identify the man after the incident Monday on the Capital Crescent trail in Bethesda. Authorities released photos of the individual, who was wearing a bright orange helmet and sunglasses.

We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the below individual in reference to an assault that took place this morning on the Capital Creacent trail. Please contact Det. Lopez at 301-929-2774 with any information. Pease reference case number 20001297. pic.twitter.com/EtC9Q0xBOp — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 2, 2020

The video clip starts with the cyclist approaching one young woman as she holds up her hand and says "Get away from me!" Her friend videotaping the incident yells out, "Hey, leave her alone!" The man then turns and walks toward another young woman as the first woman shouts, "Do not touch her! She has nothing. Do not touch her, sir!"

The man grabs the second woman by the arm and yanks away a roll of tape she was holding, as her friend rushes to her side and yells, "Get off of her!"

(The video contains some profanity.)

They were putting up signs to commemorate the death of George Floyd. He wasn't having it. pic.twitter.com/eukrXrxoLN — Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) June 4, 2020

The man videotaping says, "Just get out of here!" The cyclist goes back to his bike and then appears to roll it straight towards the man recording the encounter. The cellphone appears to fall into grass as the two men exchange words about giving back the tape.

A Reddit user, who claims to be the man videotaping what happened, said the cyclist shoved him to the ground and he got a cut on his calf. He also said that leading up to the video, the man was riding his bike before stopping and asking what the signs were.

A local television station reported the group was hanging up flyers in support of the George Floyd protests, citing an interview with the man, who wished to remain anonymous. He told the NBC station the cyclist "pretty much screamed at us. He was saying, 'F**** you. You guys [are] inciting riots.' He kept saying we're 'deviants.' I'm not sure exactly what he meant by that."

CBS News reached out to the Reddit user for further information, but did not immediately hear back.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Washington, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser urged the public to help identify the cyclist to police. Frosh said Friday that police have a "strong suspect" as a result.