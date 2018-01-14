Married couple killed as Amtrak train hits SUV in N.C., authorities say

WHITAKERS, N.C. -- Authorities say two people are dead after their vehicle tried to cross railroad tracks ahead of an oncoming Amtrak train in rural North Carolina. Multiple media organizations, including CBS affiliate WNCN-TV, report a couple who appeared to be in their 60s, was killed Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place near Whitakers, about 70 miles east of Raleigh, the state capital.

WNCN-TV cited authorities as saying the deceased were identified as a married couple Eugene and Dorothy Lyons.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods says no one about the southbound train was injured and service was suspended as law enforcement investigated the crash.

Whitakers Police Chief Chris Wagstaff told WNCN-TV that police are not sure why the woman who was driving went through the crossing arm, but Wagstaff said a witness confirmed it.

The train originated in New York City and was bound for Savannah, Georgia.