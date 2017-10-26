Maroon 5 announces 2018 "Red Pill Blues" tour dates

Maroon 5 has announced a 2018 tour to support their upcoming album "Red Pill Blues." The album is set for release on Nov. 23.
The tour kicks off on May 30 in Tacoma, Washington and makes its way through California, Texas and Florida. After a summer break, the "Red Pill Blues" tour returns, traveling through the East Coast and ending in New York next October. Julia Michaels will act as an opener.
American Express cardholders can buy tickets starting Monday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Other fans can buy tickets on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets bought before Nov. 10 come with a free copy of "Red Pill Blues."
"Red Pill Blues" is Maroon 5's sixth studio LP. The new album includes tracks with Michaels, Kendrick Lamar, SZA and A$AP Rocky.
Here are Maroon 5's 2018 tour dates.
May 30: Tacoma, Washington -- Tacoma Dome
June 1: Oakland, California -- Oracle Arena
June 2: Sacramento -- Golden 1 Center
June 4: Los Angeles -- The Forum
June 7: Phoenix -- Talking Stick Resort Arena
June 9: Dallas -- American Airlines Center
June 10: Houston -- Toyota Center
June 12 - San Antonio -- AT&T Center
June 14 - New Orleans -- Smoothie King Center
June 16 - Tampa -- Amalie Arena
June 17 - Ft. Lauderdale -- BB&T Center
September 7 - Salt Lake City -- Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 9 - Denver -- Pepsi Center
September 11 - Kansas City, Missouri -- Sprint Center
September 13 - St Louis -- ScottTrade Center
September 14 - Chicago -- United Center
September 16 - Milwaukee -- Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
September 18 - St. Paul -- Xcel Energy Center
September 20 - Indianapolis -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse
September 22 - Louisville -- KFC Yum! Center
September 23 - Nashville -- Bridgestone Arena
September 25 - Columbus -- Nationwide Arena
September 27 - Toronto -- Air Canada Centre
September 29 - Pittsburgh -- PPG Paints Arena
September 30 - Detroit -- Little Caesars Arena
October 2 - Washington, D.C. -- Capital One Arena
October 4 - Charlotte, North Carolina -- Spectrum Center
October 6 - Newark -- Prudential Center
October 7 - Boston -- TD Garden
October 10 - Hartford, Connecticut -- XL Center
October 12 - Philadelphia -- Wells Fargo Center
October 14 - New York -- Madison Square Garden
October 15 - New York -- Madison Square Garden