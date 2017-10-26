Maroon 5 announces 2018 "Red Pill Blues" tour dates

Maroon 5 has announced a 2018 tour to support their upcoming album "Red Pill Blues." The album is set for release on Nov. 23.

The tour kicks off on May 30 in Tacoma, Washington and makes its way through California, Texas and Florida. After a summer break, the "Red Pill Blues" tour returns, traveling through the East Coast and ending in New York next October. Julia Michaels will act as an opener.

American Express cardholders can buy tickets starting Monday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Other fans can buy tickets on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets bought before Nov. 10 come with a free copy of "Red Pill Blues."

"Red Pill Blues" is Maroon 5's sixth studio LP. The new album includes tracks with Michaels, Kendrick Lamar, SZA and A$AP Rocky.

Here are Maroon 5's 2018 tour dates.

May 30: Tacoma, Washington -- Tacoma Dome

June 1: Oakland, California -- Oracle Arena

June 2: Sacramento -- Golden 1 Center

June 4: Los Angeles -- The Forum

June 7: Phoenix -- Talking Stick Resort Arena

June 9: Dallas -- American Airlines Center

June 10: Houston -- Toyota Center

June 12 - San Antonio -- AT&T Center

June 14 - New Orleans -- Smoothie King Center

June 16 - Tampa -- Amalie Arena

June 17 - Ft. Lauderdale -- BB&T Center

September 7 - Salt Lake City -- Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 9 - Denver -- Pepsi Center

September 11 - Kansas City, Missouri -- Sprint Center

September 13 - St Louis -- ScottTrade Center

September 14 - Chicago -- United Center

September 16 - Milwaukee -- Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

September 18 - St. Paul -- Xcel Energy Center

September 20 - Indianapolis -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse

September 22 - Louisville -- KFC Yum! Center

September 23 - Nashville -- Bridgestone Arena

September 25 - Columbus -- Nationwide Arena

September 27 - Toronto -- Air Canada Centre

September 29 - Pittsburgh -- PPG Paints Arena

September 30 - Detroit -- Little Caesars Arena

October 2 - Washington, D.C. -- Capital One Arena

October 4 - Charlotte, North Carolina -- Spectrum Center

October 6 - Newark -- Prudential Center

October 7 - Boston -- TD Garden

October 10 - Hartford, Connecticut -- XL Center

October 12 - Philadelphia -- Wells Fargo Center

October 14 - New York -- Madison Square Garden

October 15 - New York -- Madison Square Garden