Adam Levine trashes MTV VMAs

There was definitely at least one person who hated Sunday's MTV VMAs: Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. Actually, make that two people: His wife, Behati Prinsloo, was also unimpressed with the show.

Levine, who is also a coach on "The Voice," was not afraid to burn any bridges with MTV's signature awards show. But the Maroon 5 singer actually started off the night encouraging his fans to vote for his friend, Julia Michaels, for best new artist.

My girl @imjmichaels is in the final round for Best New Artist at the VMAs! Use hashtag #VoteJuliaMichaels to vote. Retweets don't count! 😄 — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) August 28, 2017

Then things turned sour when the VMAs cut to a commercial break during Michaels' performance of her song "Issues" (she did not win the award for best new artist, either).

Levine tweeted, "It's always exciting to see how utterly horrible the VMAs will be. They really delivered so far this year. #HOLYF**K."

He also threw Lorde under the bus for not singing during her performance.

Julia Michaels gets cut off while she's singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) August 28, 2017

Meanwhile, his wife joined in on the VMA-bashing and tweeted her criticisms of the show as well.

Wow @vmas thanks for talking over then cutting to commercial half way through #juliamichaels performance. #votejuliamichaels — Behati Prinsloo (@BeePrinsloo) August 28, 2017

Prinsloo clearly did not appreciate Perry's scripted jokes, saying, "#makeitstop."

Whoever wrote Katy Perry's script for the #VMAs , I just want to let you know it's next level cringe worthy 😳 #makeitstop — Behati Prinsloo (@BeePrinsloo) August 28, 2017

Levine's grudge against the VMAs goes back a long way. He tweeted in 2011, "the VMA's. one day a year when MTV pretends to still care about music. I'm drawing a line in the sand. f**k you VMA's." He did tone it down in 2014 when he played the show, but in 2015, he tweeted, "I'm five minutes into the #VMAs and I already need a shower."