Marlins Send Powell To 'Stros

Relief pitcher Jay Powell , one of the Marlins' last links to the team that won the World Series, has been traded from Florida to the Houston Astros in a three-player deal.

The trade was completed late Sunday night, after the teams played their final game before the All-Star break. Houston also acquired minor-league catcher Scott Makarewicz and Florida got minor-league catcher Ramon Castro.

Powell was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the World Series, working a scoreless 11th inning against Cleveland. The Marlins won 3-2 in the bottom half on Edgar Renteria's single.

Renteria and second baseman Craig Counsell are the only two starters from Game 7 left with the Marlins. Moises Alou, who was traded to Houston in the off-season, and several other players were either dealt or not re-signed.

Powell, 26, is 4-4 with three saves and a 4.21 ERA this year. The right-hander pitched in 33 games, tied for the team lead with Felix Heredia.

Powell led the Marlins with 74 appearances last season, going 7-2 with two saves and a 3.28 ERA. He pitched four times in the World Series, going 1-0 with a 7.36 ERA.

The trade moves Powell from the Marlins, last in the NL East, to the NL Central-leading Astros. He joins a bullpen that has Billy Wagner as a closer and uses C.J. Nitkowski, Doug Henry, Bob Scanlan and Mike Magnante, among others.

Castro, 22, is from Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. He was selected by the Astros in the first round, 17th overall, of the June 1994 draft, becoming the first player from Puerto Rico to be selected in the first round of the draft.

Castro was third in the 1995 New York-Penn League with nine homers and fourth with 49 RBI. He was batting .256 at Double-A Jackson with eight home runs in 45 games, and homered twice in Sunday's game against San Antonio.

Makarewicz, 31, signed a minor-league contract with Florida in December. In 1997, with Toledo, he led all International League catchers with a .991 fieling percentage.

Makarewicz was playing at Class A Brevard County this season.

