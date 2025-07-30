Mark Zuckerberg touts the potential of "personal superintelligence" — and glasses

Inside the debate over teens using AI companions for support

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's vision of AI involves "personal superintelligence" that will help people achieve their individual goals.

"I am extremely optimistic that superintelligence will help humanity accelerate our pace of progress. But perhaps even more important is that superintelligence has the potential to begin a new era of personal empowerment where people will have greater agency to improve the world in the directions they choose," he said in blog post on Wednesday.

Meta defines superintelligence as AI that teaches itself and that surpasses human cognition, potentially helping people solve complex problems. Meanwhile, a personalized AI companion could remember a user's wedding anniversary or help plan a celebration, according to the technology company.

"As profound as the abundance produced by AI may one day be, an even more meaningful impact on our lives will likely come from everyone having a personal superintelligence that helps you achieve your goals, create what you want to see in the world, experience any adventure, be a better friend to those you care about, and grow to become the person you aspire to be," wrote Zuckerberg, who famously co-founded Facebook in 2004 while a student at Harvard University.

Zuckerberg's vision of the future also involves something else: glasses. Meta has teamed up with Ray Ban and other eyewear makers to develop AI glasses that let wearers make phone calls, take photos and handle other tasks.

"I think personal devices like glasses that can see what we see, hear what we hear, and interact with us throughout the day will become our main computing devices," he said in a social media video on X discussing the new initiative.

Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxoittica said in its most recent earnings report that sales of the Meta AI glasses jumped 200% in the first half of 2025.