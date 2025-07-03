Authorities search for doctor who went missing in Alaska after leaving cruise ship for hike

Alaskan authorities are searching for a 62-year-old woman who disembarked from a cruise ship for a hike and did not return.

Marites Buenafe — who is listed on the University of Kentucky Healthcare system's website as a doctor — was traveling aboard the Norwegian Bliss, according to a missing persons bulletin issued by the Alaska State Troopers. The ship was on a week-long round-trip tour of Alaska that departed from Seattle, according to ship tracking site CruiseMapper.

Around 7:30 a.m. local time on July 1, Buenafe texted family members that she was heading up Mount Roberts Tramway in Juneau and would hike from Gold Ridge to Gastineau Peak, the bulletin said. Security footage showed Buenafe at the top of the tramway around that same time. Hiking website AllTrails describes the hike as a challenging but popular 4.1 mile trek that usually takes about three hours to complete.

The cruise ship was scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. departure, according to the security bulletin. At around 3:15, Buenafe was reported missing. Alaska Wildlife Troopers were alerted to her disappearance shortly afterwards, according to a news release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety. Juneau Mountain Rescue conducted a ground search and used thermal drones to scan the area, the agency said. An Alaska Wildlife Troopers helicopter and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter also conducted aerial searches, the department said.

An undated photo of Marites Buenafe. Alaska State Troopers

On July 2, the search continued. The efforts included over a dozen professional volunteers, Juneau police officers, Alaska state troopers and Juneau Mountain Rescue. Searchers used drones, ground teams and K-9 assets, but found no sign of Buenafe. Weather conditions meant only limited helicopter searches could be conducted later in the day.

The search resumed again on July 3. The efforts remain ongoing.

Buenafe is described as a five-foot woman weighing about 118 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has no notable scars, marks or tattoos, according to the missing persons poster.

Anyone with information about Buenafe is asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers in Juneau at 907-465-4000 and reference incident AK25063914.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Austin McDaniel told CBS affiliate KYES that people traveling in backcountry or going on long hikes should inform someone where they are going, when they plan to return and what they are wearing. They should also consider bringing an additional communication device in case there is no cell service.